Cops Did Nothing to Stop Kasab Fleeing: Photojournalist at 26/11

The photojournalist who captured the chilling image of 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, says police allowed Kasab and his accomplice flee from the railway station.

On 26 November 2008, Sebastian D'Souza ran out from his office next to the train station armed with nothing more than his Nikon camera and lenses after hearing the gunfire.

The photo and testimony of 'Saby', as he is known in media circles, was to play a crucial role in the 26/11 trial, which led to Kasab's hanging in 2012.