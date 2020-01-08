21-Year-Old Rape Victim Commits Suicide in UP’s Barabanki

A 21-year-old law student, who was allegedly gang-raped about four months ago, has been found hanging at her house in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, with her mother claiming that she was under pressure from the two accused.

The body of the LLB student was found hanging from the roof of her room at the family's home in the Jahagirabad police station area on Tuesday, 7 January morning, the police said.