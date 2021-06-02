Big Relief: Kejriwal, Others React to Class-12 Exams Cancellation

After weeks of wait for for a decision on the Class-12 CBSE examinations, the government on Tuesday, June 1, cancelled the same, following a key meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders across the country, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, welcomed the BJP government’s decision to call off the examinations as the country battles the second wave of COVID.

While Thackeray thanked the PM, Kejriwal referred to the decision as “big relief”.