Big Relief: Kejriwal, Others React to Class-12 Exams Cancellation
Leaders across the country welcomed the BJP government’s decision.
After weeks of wait for for a decision on the Class-12 CBSE examinations, the government on Tuesday, June 1, cancelled the same, following a key meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Leaders across the country, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, welcomed the BJP government’s decision to call off the examinations as the country battles the second wave of COVID.
While Thackeray thanked the PM, Kejriwal referred to the decision as “big relief”.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated the students, saying, “Congratulations, students of class 12 for making your voices heard (sic).”
National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah termed the decision as ‘good’ and urged the Centre to expedite the framing of assessment criteria.
Other leaders, including the former School Education Secretary Anil Swarup wrote, “Given the set of circumstances, cancellation of Class XII Examination by CBSE was the most appropriate decision. (sic)”
