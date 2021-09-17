In Srinagar, Rising Attacks On Police Point to a Renewed Threat

The mourners were seated along the edges of the tent, their heads hung solemnly as Mohammad Ashraf Mir mumbled about his son. “He dreamt of cracking civil services. He was ambitious. I am not able to come to terms with this loss,” he breaks down.

On the afternoon of September 12, militants in Srinagar shot dead 26-year-old Arshad Mir, a sub-inspector in Jammu & Kashmir Police, in what was the latest in the string of such killings in the Srinagar city this year.

Last month, a policeman and a civilian were injured after militants opened fire on a patrolling party near the Khanyar area of Srinagar city. The cop sustained a bullet wound in the stomach but survived.

Mir, however, succumbed to his injuries. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows Mir walking past the small street near Khanyar as a masked gunman trailed him and fired two rounds of bullets, before taking off. Mir drops his phone and collapses.