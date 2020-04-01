Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Over 100 Gather at a Rajasthan Dargah
About 100 people gathered for a religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday, 31 March, following which police used mild force to disperse them, police sources said.
As per tradition, a chadar is offered every year by the khadims of Ajmer dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chisti to the dargah in Sarwar.
The religious congregation in Sarwar comes at a time when authorities nationwide are trying to trace people who attended a huge religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month.
Twenty-four people who attended the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz have tested positive for coronavirus, while 1,548 have been evacuated and 441 hospitalised after they showed its symptoms.
According to police sources about 100 people had gathered at the dargah.
When the police asked them to vacate the place, several of them objected and confronted the police.
Later, police dispersed them using mild force and arrested six persons under 151 (arrest to prevent cognisable offences) of CrPC.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)