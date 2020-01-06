Today My Daughter, Tomorrow Maybe Me: Injured JNUSU Prez’s Father

Iterating that he was "scared", injured JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh's father on Sunday, 5 January, said with the situation being volatile across the country, even he could be beaten up tomorrow. Her mother demanded the varsity vice chancellor's resignation and affirmed she won't ask her daughter to back out of the protests.

"The situation of the entire country is volatile. We are afraid. My daughter has been attacked, tomorrow someone else will be beaten up. Who knows, even I may be beaten up tomorrow," Ghosh's father said, hours after his daughter was brutally beaten up inside the varsity campus.