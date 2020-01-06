Today My Daughter, Tomorrow Maybe Me: Injured JNUSU Prez’s Father
JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh was brutally beaten up allegedly by ABVP students.
JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh was brutally beaten up allegedly by ABVP students.(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Today My Daughter, Tomorrow Maybe Me: Injured JNUSU Prez’s Father

IANS
India

Iterating that he was "scared", injured JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh's father on Sunday, 5 January, said with the situation being volatile across the country, even he could be beaten up tomorrow. Her mother demanded the varsity vice chancellor's resignation and affirmed she won't ask her daughter to back out of the protests.

"The situation of the entire country is volatile. We are afraid. My daughter has been attacked, tomorrow someone else will be beaten up. Who knows, even I may be beaten up tomorrow," Ghosh's father said, hours after his daughter was brutally beaten up inside the varsity campus.

Also Read : ‘Will PM Modi Visit JNU?’: Umar Khalid After Violence On Campus

Loading...

He has not spoken to his daughter after the attack that left her with five stitches on the head.

“I have not spoken to my daughter directly. Others there have told me of the incident where there was violence. The peaceful movement was raging for long. There were five stitches on her head. We are worried,”
JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh’s Father

According to him, Leftists face resistance everywhere.
"See, she is with the Left movement. Everybody, everywhere tries to resist the Left movement," he said.

Aishe Ghosh’s mother rapped JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for not starting a direct dialogue with the students protesting against the fee hike.

"The VC should resign. He is not doing anything. He is not entering into a dialogue with the students. So many incidents are taking place," she said.

(This article by IANS has been republished by The Quint)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...