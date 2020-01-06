Today My Daughter, Tomorrow Maybe Me: Injured JNUSU Prez’s Father
Iterating that he was "scared", injured JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh's father on Sunday, 5 January, said with the situation being volatile across the country, even he could be beaten up tomorrow. Her mother demanded the varsity vice chancellor's resignation and affirmed she won't ask her daughter to back out of the protests.
"The situation of the entire country is volatile. We are afraid. My daughter has been attacked, tomorrow someone else will be beaten up. Who knows, even I may be beaten up tomorrow," Ghosh's father said, hours after his daughter was brutally beaten up inside the varsity campus.
He has not spoken to his daughter after the attack that left her with five stitches on the head.
According to him, Leftists face resistance everywhere.
"See, she is with the Left movement. Everybody, everywhere tries to resist the Left movement," he said.
"The VC should resign. He is not doing anything. He is not entering into a dialogue with the students. So many incidents are taking place," she said.
(This article by IANS has been republished by The Quint)
