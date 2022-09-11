‘Madrassas May Be Run Over by Bulldozers’: Owners Express Fear on UP Govt Survey

With the Uttar Pradesh government set to conduct a survey of private madrassas, proprietors of the theological schools fear that their institutions may be declared illegal and "run over by bulldozers".

According to sources, the fear was expressed by them on 6 September in New Delhi at a meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, one of the leading organisations of Islamic scholars belonging to the Deobandi school of thought.

However, state minister Danish Azad Ansari said the apprehension has no basis.

The Muslim body's president Maulana Arshad Madani told PTI, "Nobody has any objection if the government wants to conduct a survey of private madrassas but care should be taken so that it doesn't interfere in their internal matters."