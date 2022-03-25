Securing a Berth in Yogi's Cabinet, Danish Azad Ansari Becomes BJP's Muslim Face

As Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Friday, 25 March revealed Danish Azad Ansari as the only Muslim face in Yogi's new cabinet.

A resident of the Balia district in UP, Ansari holds the membership to the Urdu Language Committee of the UP government and is presently the BJP's Minority Front General Secretary in Uttar Pradesh.