Tripadvisor's 'Slum Walking Tour' in New Delhi Accused of Poverty Porn

Travel and hotel booking website Tripadvisor faced flak online after one of its tours went viral online. Titled “New Delhi Slum Walking Tour”, the walk aims to familiarise tourists with slum life in the Sanjay Colony. Priced at Rs 1800, the tour has been accused of capitalizing on the poor and their lifestyle for monetary benefit.

The walk is listed on the PayTM Insider app, and was first spotted by a Twitter user, Tanisha Sodhi, who shared a screenshot of the walk’s description. “Learn about the struggles of some of Delhi’s poorest inahibtants, and discover the rich culture and sense of community that has emerged among residents,” reads a part of the description.