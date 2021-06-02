No Phones and Social Media for Police on Duty: Bihar Top Cop
The order was passed on Tuesday by Bihar DGP Singhal, in a letter addressed to all senior police officers.
Police officials in Bihar have been ordered to not use mobile phones, social media or any electronic devices while being on duty, except for exceptional cases.
The order was passed on Tuesday, 1 June, by the Bihar DGP (Director-General of Police) SK Singhal in a letter addressed to all senior police officers in the state.
"The use of mobile phones for entertainment purposes is unnecessarily affecting the functionality of policemen. Therefore, mobile phones can no longer be used by any policeman or authority, except in special circumstances," read the order released by Bihar DGP.
Disciplinary action will be taken against any personnel who will be found violating the order.
"We can see that at different parts of the city these policemen are busy playing or talking on their smartphones or messaging each other. This seems to be their prime duty," the order said.
The order states that due to such negligence, the image of the police force is tarnished amongst the citizens and several such cases could be seen through social media as well.
The DGP also writes that police officials should stay on high alert while on duty, "and should be ready to respond to law-and-order situations, or a call for help from citizens".
This order has been specially implemented for the policemen deployed in the security of VIPs and doing duty at the intersections. In such places, the police have to be more vigilant.
