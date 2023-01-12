Tech Glitch Causes Delays for Airline Passengers in US: Could India Be Next?

Corrupted files? The NOTAM outage that led to a nationwide ground stop of domestic flights in the US has been traced back to "a damaged database file," the FAA said, as per a CNN report.

Centralisation? NOTAMs in the US are displayed on a monitor that also provides the scheduled flight path. It is a centralised system, making it all the more susceptible to glitches or failures, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Poor management? In addition to overcrowding at US airports, staff shortages and poor infrastructure may have also exacerbated the crisis sparked by the system failure, the report added.

Cyberattack? While the White House has ruled out that the outage was caused by a cyberattack, ABC reporter Sam Sweeney pointed out that the NOTAM system in Canada was also down for over three hours on Wednesday morning. "Officials say they don’t believe the two are linked," he clarified.

US President Joe Biden has directed the Department of Transportation to conduct an investigation of the system outage.