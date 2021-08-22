Mufti Says Govt Must Learn From Taliban Takeover in Afghanistan, Sparks Row

PDP President Mehmooba Mufti urged the central government to learn from what has happened in Afghanistan, where the Taliban recently seized power, to start a dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir and return it its special status.

Reacting to her comments, BJP accused her of indulging in a 'politics of hatred' and said anyone who was conspiring against India would be destroyed. She was speaking at Kulgam district of south Kashmir and was addressing her party workers while she made these statements.

"America, a superpower, had to pack their bags and flee. You (the Centre) still have the opportunity to start a dialogue process in J-K like (former PM) Vajpayee had and mend your mistake of snatching the J-K's identity illegally and unconstitutionally and splitting of J-K, otherwise it will be too late," she said.