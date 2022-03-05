Safety of Nuclear Plants in Ukraine Must Be Ensured: India at UNSC Meet

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding the recent developments near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday, 4 March, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti called the escalation of the situation “regrettable.”

Calling for an “immediate cessation of violence” and hostilities, Tirumurti said that India “attaches the highest importance to ensuring safety and security of nuclear facilities,” as even the smallest accident would have severe implications on public health and the environment.

He added that India will “accord the highest priority” to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitoring activities and implementing safeguards in accordance with the agency’s statutes, “in an effective, non-discriminatory and efficient manner.”