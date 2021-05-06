Hurriyat Leader Ashraf Sehrai’s Death Spooks Kin of J&K Prisoners

The sudden death of senior Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has raised concerns over the safety of other Kashmiri separatists and activists, many of whom were placed under preventive detention in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP’s central government.

Sehrai (77), one of Kashmir’s most senior politicians who famously contested Assembly elections against National Conference founder Sheikh Abdullah in 1977, passed away at a Jammu hospital on May 5.

His death came barely a year after his youngest son, Junaid, a management student who had joined militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the downtown area of Srinagar.