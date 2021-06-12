Lakshadweep BJP Leaders Resign Over Sedition FIR Against Filmmaker

They submitted their resignations and wrote a letter to the party's chief, saying, "The BJP in Lakshadweep is fully aware of how the present Administrator Patel's actions are anti-people, anti-democracy, and causing extreme suffering among people."

The BJP workers reminded Haji of a previous meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah where they discussed the issue. "You also know that several BJP leaders of Lakshadweep have already spoken on the various wrongdoings of the administrator and the district collector," their letter said.