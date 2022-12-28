7 Dead in Stampede at Chandrababu's TDP Meeting in Andhra Pradesh
Seven people, believed to be Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers are declared dead so far.
Seven people, believed to be Telugu Desam Party workers, have died in a stampede that broke out at a public meeting organised by TDP supremo and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu. The event was held at Kandukuru in Andhra Pradesh.
AP government authorities told The Quint that several were injured in the tragedy and that some were critically injured. Naidu was on a roadshow when thousands thronged his vehicle leading to the stampede.
In a statement, Nara Lokesh, TDP national general secretary and Naidu's son, said, "The death of TDP workers is a great loss to the party. My deepest condolences to their families. We have made arrangements to provide better treatment to the injured. I pray for their recovery. Telugu Desam Party will support the families of the deceased in all ways."
Naidu has been on a political campaign against the YSRCP government in the state over the past few days. Crowd moderation at the event did not work as thousands landed to greet him at Kandukuru.
(This is a developing story.)
