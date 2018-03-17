Graphic Novel: The Dalai Lama’s Escape to India

The man who would become the 14th Dalai Lama, was born into a farming family in Taktser in Tibet’s traditional Amdo province, on 6 July 1935. The Dalai Lama was given the name Lhamo Thondup at birth, the literal translation of the name means ‘wish-fulfilling goddess’.

Taktser, a small village that overlooked a valley, had very few settlements at the time. The unpredictable weather in the area made agriculture a difficult prospect. So, the region was primarily used by nomads.