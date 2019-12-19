Girl Who Was Allegedly Raped & Burnt Alive in UP’s Fatehpur Dies

A 20-year-old woman, who was allegedly set on fire after she was raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district four days ago, died at a Kanpur hospital on Thursday morning.

She had been in a coma for the last three days at the burn ward of the LLR hospital.

The condition of the girl deteriorated after she was brought to the hospital on 14 December. She was allegedly raped by her 'uncle' in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district.