From Mukhtar's Aide to MP, Rape-Accused Atul Rai Took Crime Route to Politics

Atul Rai, 39, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and Member of Parliament from Ghosi Lok Sabha seat in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is among the tainted politicians who made a name for themselves in the world of crime before entering into politics.

Rai has been in jail for over two years now after he was accused in a rape case in 2019.

From a humble beginning as a graduate of Harish Chandra Post Graduate College in Varanasi, Rai is now a history sheeter. He has at least 27 cases under heinous crimes, including rape, murder, attempt to murder, and extortion lodged at several police stations in Varanasi and neighbouring districts.