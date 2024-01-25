France President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Jaipur Ahead of Republic Day Parade

French President Emmanuel Macron, landed in Jaipur on 25 January, to attend the 75th Republic Day parade as a chief guest. Macron is on a two-day visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reached Jaipur to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders are are expected to visit prominent tourist sites including Jantar Mantar.

Macron was greeted at the Jaipur airport by Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, along with other dignitaries.