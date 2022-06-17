TV Anchor In Afghanistan Now Sells Food on the Streets Under Taliban Rule

Speaking about the condition of his family, Mohammadi said that his mother suffers from high blood pressure and a heart condition. Recently, she broke a leg bone after falling down due to paralysis.

His brother who worked as a clerk at a government office couldn't afford to help at home.

These conditions pushed him to sell samosa on the streets to make his ends meet. He had joined Radio Araman in 2011 and later moved on to Radio Salam Watandar, Jahan Television, Ayena Television, and Ariana News.

The former journalist tried applying for jobs at media sectors, NGOs and private sectors but he did not receive any response.