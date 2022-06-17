TV Anchor In Afghanistan Now Sells Food on the Streets Under Taliban Rule
Mosa Mohammadi used to work as a journalist before he was fired. Now, he sells food to earn a living.
Amid the economic and political crisis in Afghanistan, a photograph of a former Afghan journalist, Mosa Mohammadi, selling food on the streets in Taliban-ruled nation is doing the rounds on social media.
These pictures were shared by Kabul University lecturer and a former journalist, Kabir Haqmal, who highlighted the plight of people in poverty-stricken Afghanistan.
Mosa Mohammadi, who had been in the media industry since 2011, lost his job after Taliban took over the country in August last year.
Speaking to The Quint, Mohammadi said that he started doing daily labour, like selling food on the street, to earn money to support his family and pay off his debts.
He added that after the Taliban took over the nation, Ariana News couldn’t afford to pay journalists and had fired people, including him.
"I was jobless and was at home for six to seven months. I also recently got married and then my mother fell sick. I had debt because of my wedding too. I was left with no other choice but to work whatever job I found to support my family.”Mosa Mohammadi, former journalist
Speaking about the condition of his family, Mohammadi said that his mother suffers from high blood pressure and a heart condition. Recently, she broke a leg bone after falling down due to paralysis.
His brother who worked as a clerk at a government office couldn't afford to help at home.
These conditions pushed him to sell samosa on the streets to make his ends meet. He had joined Radio Araman in 2011 and later moved on to Radio Salam Watandar, Jahan Television, Ayena Television, and Ariana News.
The former journalist tried applying for jobs at media sectors, NGOs and private sectors but he did not receive any response.
"I have been at home since the day my pictures were posted on social media, we did not step out, but I am still unemployed," Mohammadi said.
The viral images caught Ahmadullah Wasiq, the Director-General of National Radio and Television's attention. He took to Twitter to say that he will help the former journalist by appointing him in his office.
Taliban won over Afghanistan in August last year creating an economic and political crisis in the nation. Apart from collapse in the economy, the women of the nation are facing problems related to education, employment and their freedom.
