Buxwaha Diamond Mining: 2 Lakh Trees, Tribals’ Livelihood at Stake

Buxwaha forest lies in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, about 260 km northeast of the state capital of Bhopal. Amit Bhatnagar, a volunteer with ‘Buxwaha Jungle Bachao Andolan’, said, "The region is still considered backward. Around 7,000 villagers of the 17 tribal villages in the territory depend solely on forest products, like Mahua, Tendu leaves, Chironji, Aamla, etc, for their livelihood. The proposed mine would snatch away their income sources. For example, Mahua earns a family about Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,00,000 in a season."

But the assessment report submitted by Chhattarpur's Chief Forest Conservator (CFC) on 2 January 2021 claimed that the tribals of the area were 'NOT DEPENDENT' on the proposed forest and that 'no right of tribals has been recognized in the area'.

Speaking to The Quint, Anurag Kumar, District Forest Officer (DFO), said, "We regularly visit the forest and the tribal villages. They (tribals) have shown no resentment about the project. Rather, they are happy that the mines would bring employment opportunities for them."

On the question about the threat to tribals' livelihood if the mine materialises, Kumar said, "The area proposed for mining consists of only a partial forest (area) where the tribals venture. The rest of the forest will remain intact."