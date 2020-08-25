Why Plans for Wind Power From Chinese Firm Fell Apart in Myanmar

Residents of Chaung Tha, a holiday resort and village on the Bay of Bengal, still rely on diesel generators to get them through electricity blackouts more than four years after Myanmar’s government gave a Chinese company the go-ahead to build a wind farm nearby.

Shortly before leaving office in March 2016, former president Thein Sein’s government signed an agreement with China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) to develop a 30-megawatt wind farm, near the resort in the region of Ayeyarwady.

The move came after the Myanmar government allowed foreign companies to conduct pre-feasibility studies on possible wind farm projects in the central and western coastal regions in 2014 and 2015 as part of its efforts to solve decades-long power shortages.