Dust Pollution A Concern; Say Experts On Noida Twin-Tower Demolition

The demolition will be responsible for massive dust clouds and smoke. This puts the people in the surrounding areas at a major health risk because the dust particles could cause irritation in the eyes, or nose as well as the smoke and dust being particularly hazardous to those with lung diseases or asthma.

"It is a very large scale demolition. But I don’t think there will be any lasting impacts. I doubt it. Maybe at the most for a week or so, the levels of dust would be elevated," said Dr Sachchida Nand Tripathi, a Senior Professor of Civil Engineering at IIT Kanpur who has done extensive work on air pollution.

"Since it is the demolition of largely concrete, it is mostly dust that will come out. It will settle down fast and using water sprinklers etc would help.”

The expectation holds that the dust cloud will dissipate soon, however, to be on the cautious side, Edifice Engineering has been taking measures.