Noida Supertech's Twin Tower Demolition: Date, Time & Other Important Details
Noida Supertech's Twin Tower demolition has been scheduled for Sunday, 28 August 2022. Check important details here.
The demolition of Supertech's Twin Towers located in Noida has been finalized after the Supreme Court's approval came on Thursday, 18 August 2022. Readers must know that the Supertech's Twin Towers – Apex and Ceyane are considered among the Iconic buildings in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The decision to demolish the twin towers was taken after the construction was declared illegal by the Allahabad High Court in 2014.
According to the residents of the Supertech Emerald Court, the twin towers are built illegally and violate the National Building Code. Earlier, the Iconic towers were supposed to be dismantled on 21 August 2022 but the demolition date was later extended to 28 August on technical grounds.
Know the exact date and time of Noida's Supertech Twin Tower demolition below.
Supertech's Twin Tower Demolition: New Extended Date
The Noida's 100 metre tall Twin Tower will be finally demolished on Sunday, 28 August 2022.
Noida's Twin Tower Demolition: Time
The Supertech's Iconic Twin Towers will be razed down at 2:30 pm on Sunday, 28 August.
Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Important Things You Should Know
Following are some important things to know about the Noida's Supertech Twin Tower demolition:
The Supertech Twin Towers are huge buildings approx. 100 to 103 metres tall located in Noida Sector 93A.
The Twin Towers - Apex and Ceyanne have 32 & 29 floors respectively.
The demolition was earlier scheduled for 21 August.
The Twin Towers will be razed down using 3,500 kg of explosives according to Noida Authority.
On the day of demolition i.e, 28 August, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be blocked for vehicular movement from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm.
An evacuation plan has been set up for the demolition drive, according to which the residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies will have to vacate their homes by 7 am on 28 August in regard to the safety measures. The entry of vehicles and animals will also be restricted in the nearby areas on the demolition date.
The demolition of the Supertech's Apex and Ceyanne towers will be carried out strategically keeping in view the safety of the nearby areas & buildings.
In view of technical or weather conditions, the demolition of 40 storey Twin Towers under the Emerald project has been relaxed till 04 September.
The demolition project of the Twin Towers will be handled by Edifice Engineering.
The waterfall implosion method will be employed to tear down the huge towers and within a duration of few minutes, the buildings will collapse inward.
Prior to the demolition, almost 1,400 residents will be evacuated. Traffic in the near by areas will be diverted for 1.5 hours on the day of explosion.
