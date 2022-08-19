Noida Supertech's Twin Tower Demolition: Date, Time & Other Important Details

The demolition of Supertech's Twin Towers located in Noida has been finalized after the Supreme Court's approval came on Thursday, 18 August 2022. Readers must know that the Supertech's Twin Towers – Apex and Ceyane are considered among the Iconic buildings in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The decision to demolish the twin towers was taken after the construction was declared illegal by the Allahabad High Court in 2014.

According to the residents of the Supertech Emerald Court, the twin towers are built illegally and violate the National Building Code. Earlier, the Iconic towers were supposed to be dismantled on 21 August 2022 but the demolition date was later extended to 28 August on technical grounds.

Know the exact date and time of Noida's Supertech Twin Tower demolition below.