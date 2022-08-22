Noida Supertech Demolition: What Are the Evacuation Guidelines for 28 August?
Emerald Court and ATS Village residents will have to evacuate their apartments by 7 am on 28 August.
Residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies in Noida will have to leave their homes on 28 August, according to the finalised evacuation plan for the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers.
More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to the officials.
The Supreme Court had on 31 August 2021 ordered the demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers, which had come up in violation of building bye-laws inside Supertech's Emerald Court group housing society.
The evacuation plan for neighbouring residents was finalised on Thursday in the presence of representatives of the residents' groups of the two adjoining societies, demolition firm Edifice Engineering, local police, fire department, among others.
So, what are the do's and don'ts for residents from ATS Village and Emerald Court? What should those evacuating look out for? Here's all you need to know.
What is the scheduled timing for evacuation?
Residents living in ATS and Emerald court will have to evacuate their apartments, along with their pets before 7.00 am on 28 August.
However, Emerald Court residents with bedridden family members will have to evacuate them on or before 27 August, owing to the huge rush in lifts and exit points on the demolition day.
What precautions do residents have to take before evacuation?
All residents will need to seal all doors and windows in their apartments so that the dust from the implosion does not enter
Air conditioners, exhaust fans and kitchen chimneys will need to be properly covered to prevent any damage
Clothes, flowerpots and other things will have to be removed from balcony edges
All electrical connections of appliances will have to be disconnected/de-plugged and main switches will have to be switched off
What will happen to cars?
Cars except for the ones that residents will use to leave the premises, will have to be moved to a safe place at least a day before the demolition.
Arrangements for temporary parking will be made at Emerald Court for those who have applied for temporary parking.
Will residents have to fill a declaration form?
Yes, ATS Village residents will have to fill and hand over a declaration form to the tower guard at the time of evacuation. The form will be provided to each apartment by the estate office.
Meanwhile, at Emerald Court, two copies of a note with the residents' name, contact number, and confirmation of evacuation will be distributed by the Tower Guard one day before the demolition.
Each resident will need to stick one copy of the note on the main door, after locking it on the morning of demolition. The other copy will have to be handed over to the tower guard.
What is the procedure for re-entering?
After the demolition, authorities will inspect the premises before giving clearance for residents' re-entry.
The security team will allow residents to enter their societies, only after the premises have been declared safe.
What is the expected re-entry time?
Emerald Court residents will be allowed to re-enter only after the likely dust cloud from the implosion has settled. Exact timing for their re-entry will also depend on weather conditions.
Additionally, people with asthma or allergies or any medical condition that can be triggered by dust, should re-enter only after one or two days.
ATS residents, on the other hand, can return to their apartments starting 5.30 pm on 28 August. However, they have been advised to check with the control room before returning.
By when will gas and electricity be restored?
While Emerald Court guidelines don't specify the exact timing, piped gas restoration at ATS will start at 4 pm and go on for 3-4 hours after that.
Electricity too is expected to be restored at 4 pm at ATS.
Topics: Supertech Ltd Supertech twin towers
