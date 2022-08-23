Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Now 'Charged' With 3,700 Kg of Explosives

The rigging of both the illegal towers of Supertech in Noida with around 3,700 kgs of explosives has been completed for their scheduled demolition on 28 August, officials said.

The charging process – placing of explosives – was completed on the evening of 22 August and the next procedure, known as trunking, will start on 23 August, they said.

A total of 40 people, including blasters and trained workers, had started charging the Ceyane (29 storeys) and Apex (32 storeys) towers together on 13 August, according to an official of Edifice Engineering, the firm hired to demolish the twin towers.