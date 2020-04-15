Monsoon to be ‘Normal’ This Year; Onset & Withdrawal Dates Revised

"This year we will have a normal monsoon. Quantitatively, the monsoon rainfall, during the monsoon season 2020, is expected to be 100 percent of its long period average with an error of +5 or -5 percent due to model error," Rajeevan was quoted by ANI as saying.

He added that the IMD has revised the onset and withdrawal dates of the monsoon from this year.

However, the normal onset date over Kerala, which is 1 June, will remain the same.