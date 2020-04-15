Monsoon to be ‘Normal’ This Year; Onset & Withdrawal Dates Revised
Southwest monsoon will be normal this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday, 15 April, in its forecast for the four-month rainfall season in the country.
The online briefing on Wednesday was addressed by IMD Director General M Mohapatra and Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).
"This year we will have a normal monsoon. Quantitatively, the monsoon rainfall, during the monsoon season 2020, is expected to be 100 percent of its long period average with an error of +5 or -5 percent due to model error," Rajeevan was quoted by ANI as saying.
He added that the IMD has revised the onset and withdrawal dates of the monsoon from this year.
However, the normal onset date over Kerala, which is 1 June, will remain the same.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)