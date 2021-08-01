After Incessant Rainfall, Multiple Landslides in Bengal's Darjeeling & Kalimpong
The latest landslide in the region was reported from the Chiso Pani and Mahakal Dara area near Kalimpong.
Unrelenting rainfall over the hill towns of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in the northern parts of West Bengal have led to multiple landslides, with the latest mishap being reported from the Chiso Pani and Mahakal Dara area near Kalimpong.
While the landslide has reportedly cut-off the area, affecting the Mandal Gaon region, places below Kalimpong town like Bhalukhop and Alaichikhop, too have witnessed similar mishaps.
In Kalimpong's Mahakal Dara, an elderly man was injured by a falling tree, while his daughters and an 18-month-old child were buried under slush. They were later rescued, reports India Today.
The incident comes after a labour camp in Kalimpong's Mamkhola area was swept away by a swollen rivulet, killing one person and sending eight others to the missing list.
A similar catastrophe was witnessed in Darjeeling's Lower Goke area, where a major landslide unleashed mud and boulders on the road below, blocking it for the residents of Bijanbari and other areas.
(With inputs from the Darjeeling Chronicle and India Today.)
