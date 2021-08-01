After Incessant Rainfall, Multiple Landslides in Bengal's Darjeeling & Kalimpong

The incident comes after a labour camp in Kalimpong's Mamkhola area was swept away by a swollen rivulet, killing one person and sending eight others to the missing list.

A similar catastrophe was witnessed in Darjeeling's Lower Goke area, where a major landslide unleashed mud and boulders on the road below, blocking it for the residents of Bijanbari and other areas.

(With inputs from the Darjeeling Chronicle and India Today.)