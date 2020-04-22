The History of Earth Day – 50 Years of Efforts to Save the Planet

Fifty years ago, on 22 April 1970, the United States witnessed a massive turnout of young people, celebrities and politicians across party lines, all demanding action against an impending environmental crisis. Today, Earth Day is observed across the world, but this year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the call to mitigate climate change threats takes on a much more significant shape and perhaps also gives us an opportunity to re-examine our relationship with the planet.

On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we take a look at its history.