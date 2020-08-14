EIA Draft Notification: SC Stays Contempt Proceedings on Centre

On 30 June, the high court had asked MOEF to publish the Draft Notification in regional languages mentioned in the eighth schedule of the Constitution by 10 August 2020. The bench had also pointed out that the deadline for filing objections to the Draft EIA Notification was 11 August 2020.

On 11 August, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court issued a contempt notice to the centre, after petitioner Vikram Tongad alleged "wilful disobedience" and "deliberate defiance" on the part of the Central, as it had filed to publish translations of the Draft EIA Notification in regional languages by 10 August, as had been directed by the HC.