Delhi Smog Towers: Solution to Pollution Or Waste of Public Money?

Come next winter, New Delhi will have at least one anti-smog tower to help combat the hazardous air that grips the national capital.

The proposed tower is expected to be built in Central Delhi’s Connaught Place, as a pilot project, within the next 10 months.

An expert panel in November 2019 estimated that Delhi will need a total of 213 anti-smog towers to battle the pollution crisis. It is expected to be constructed along the lines of China’s, which claims to have successfully battled pollution with two such structures in Beijing and Xi’an.



But what is an anti-smog tower? Is it really the answer to Delhi’s toxic air emergency? And will Delhi be able to pull off a Beijing?

