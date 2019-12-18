Delhi Smog Towers: Solution to Pollution Or Waste of Public Money?

1. The Science Behind Anti-Smog Towers
Imagine an air purifier the size of a skyscraper – there, you have an anti-smog tower. It is nothing but a giant structure fitted with multiple layers of filters, that cleans the air that passes through it.
The 213 towers in Delhi are planned by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay, in partnership with University of Minnesota in the United States, which, incidentally, also helped China install the “world’s largest” the air-purifying tower in Xi’an. The project is at a preliminary stage and will be given the green signal if the pilot is found effective.
Speaking to The Indian Express, an IIT-Bombay professor who is in charge of the project, explained:
Each tower is expected to be be 20 metres high, just one-fifth of the recently installed air-purifying tower in Xi’an which is 100 meters tall. However, unlike the tower in China which releases clean air from the top of the structure, the one in Delhi is expected to release air from all sides of the 30*30-foot structure.
Experts involved in the project claim that the tower will reduce 50 percent of the particulate matter in an area 1 km in the direction of the wind.
For example, when the tower comes up in Connaught Place, the surrounding area will have cleaner air. Each tower would cost approximately Rs 14 crore, and the pilot is expected to be up and running before next winter, sources told The Quint.
Loading...