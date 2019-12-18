A representative image of an anti-smog tower.
A representative image of an anti-smog tower.(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
  • 1. The Science Behind Anti-Smog Towers
  • 2. Why Experts Call It 'Ineffective Band-Aid'
  • 3. Delhi's Earlier Experiments With Smog Towers
  • 4. No Lesson to Learn From China's Smog Towers?
A representative image of an anti-smog tower.
Explained
in 4 cards
Delhi Smog Towers: Solution to Pollution Or Waste of Public Money?
Mythreyee Ramesh
Environment

Come next winter, New Delhi will have at least one anti-smog tower to help combat the hazardous air that grips the national capital.

The proposed tower is expected to be built in Central Delhi’s Connaught Place, as a pilot project, within the next 10 months.

An expert panel in November 2019 estimated that Delhi will need a total of 213 anti-smog towers to battle the pollution crisis. It is expected to be constructed along the lines of China’s, which claims to have successfully battled pollution with two such structures in Beijing and Xi’an.

But what is an anti-smog tower? Is it really the answer to Delhi’s toxic air emergency? And will Delhi be able to pull off a Beijing?

Loading...
EXPLAINED
in 4 cards

Delhi Smog Towers: Solution to Pollution Or Waste of Public Money?

  1. The Science Behind Anti-Smog Towers
  2. Why Experts Call It 'Ineffective Band-Aid'
  3. Delhi's Earlier Experiments With Smog Towers
  4. No Lesson to Learn From China's Smog Towers?

  • 1. The Science Behind Anti-Smog Towers

    Imagine an air purifier the size of a skyscraper – there, you have an anti-smog tower. It is nothing but a giant structure fitted with multiple layers of filters, that cleans the air that passes through it.

    The 213 towers in Delhi are planned by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay, in partnership with University of Minnesota in the United States, which, incidentally, also helped China install the “world’s largest” the air-purifying tower in Xi’an. The project is at a preliminary stage and will be given the green signal if the pilot is found effective.

    Speaking to The Indian Express, an IIT-Bombay professor who is in charge of the project, explained:

    “Large-scale air filters will be used in the towers, which will draw in the air through fans installed at the top before passing it through the filters and releasing it near the ground.”

    Each tower is expected to be be 20 metres high, just one-fifth of the recently installed air-purifying tower in Xi’an which is 100 meters tall. However, unlike the tower in China which releases clean air from the top of the structure, the one in Delhi is expected to release air from all sides of the 30*30-foot structure.

    Experts involved in the project claim that the tower will reduce 50 percent of the particulate matter in an area 1 km in the direction of the wind.

    For example, when the tower comes up in Connaught Place, the surrounding area will have cleaner air. Each tower would cost approximately Rs 14 crore, and the pilot is expected to be up and running before next winter, sources told The Quint.

    Also Read : Schools Closed, But Kids Run Despite Smog? Twitter Calls Out Irony

PreviousNext

Follow our Environment section for more stories.

Loading...