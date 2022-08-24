'No Trees To Be Cut in Aarey': SC to Mumbai Metro Amid Shinde's Car Shed Push

The apex court in 2019 had taken suo motu cognisance of a letter petition addressed to the then Chief Justice of India by a law student seeking a stay on the felling of trees in the Aarey colony.

The top court had restrained the authorities from cutting any more trees in the Aarey colony after the solicitor general had submitted on behalf of the state of Maharashtra that no further trees will be cut.

The felling of trees in the colony has been opposed by green activists and residents.

The Bombay High Court in October 2019 refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest and declined to quash the Mumbai municipal corporation's decision to allow the cutting of over 2,600 trees in the green zone to set up a metro car shed.