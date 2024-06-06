WBJEE Result 2024 To Be Declared Today at 2:30 PM; How To Download WBJEE Results

WBJEE Result 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is gearing up to release the WBJEE Result 2024 today, Thursday, 6 June, for all interested candidates. According to the latest official details, the WBJEE results link will be activated on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. The results will be announced via a press conference at 2:30 pm on Thursday and the scorecards can be downloaded after 4 pm. One should remember the result time and other details.
Concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the WBJEE Result 2024 to be declared on 6 June. They must check the scores and personal details printed on the result properly. You can check the latest announcements by the officials on the website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates should download the WBJEE results on time. All the important details are stated online.
Concerned and interested candidates should keep their login credentials ready when the WBJEE results link is activated by the officials. You cannot check your scores without entering the required details.
WBJEE 2024: Exam Date and Details
According to the latest official details, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE 2024 was conducted on Sunday, 28 April, for all registered candidates. The exam was held in two shifts.
The first shift was from 11 am to 1 pm and the second shift was from 2 pm to 4 pm. Now, concerned candidates are waiting to check their scores.
As per the details, the WBJEE provisional answer key was released on 6 May, and the objection window was closed on 9 May. The officials have considered the objections while preparing the results. One can go through the announcements on the website and stay informed.
You will be notified as soon as the WBJEE result 2024 link is activated by the officials. As of now, the link will be available after 4 pm. Keep an eye on the press conference at 2:30 pm to know the toppers, pass percentage, and other important details.
WBJEE Result 2024: How To Download
Let's read the step-by-step process to download the WBJEE result 2024 from the website:
Go to wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.
Click the active option "WBJEE Result 2024 Rank Card" on the homepage.
A new page will open on your screen and you must enter the login credentials.
The WBJEE result will open on a new page.
Check the scores and download the rank card to your device.
