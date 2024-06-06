WBJEE Result 2024 To Be Declared Today at 2:30 PM; How To Download WBJEE Results

WBJEE Result 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is gearing up to release the WBJEE Result 2024 today, Thursday, 6 June, for all interested candidates. According to the latest official details, the WBJEE results link will be activated on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. The results will be announced via a press conference at 2:30 pm on Thursday and the scorecards can be downloaded after 4 pm. One should remember the result time and other details.

Concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the WBJEE Result 2024 to be declared on 6 June. They must check the scores and personal details printed on the result properly. You can check the latest announcements by the officials on the website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates should download the WBJEE results on time. All the important details are stated online.