WBJEE Result 2024 Date: When Will be WBJEE Result Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in?

WBJEE Result 2024 Date: The The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is anticipated to declare the WBJEE Result 2024 anytime soon on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the West Bengal JEE exam this year can download and check their final results on the website by using the personal login details. Along with the result, the officials will release WBJEE final answer key, cut-off marks, merit list and other details for students on the result day.

This year, WBJEE exam was conducted on Sunday, 28 April 2024 in two shits. The provisional answer key was issued on 6 May, and the objection window closed on 9 May. The OMR answer sheets, response sheets to challenges were out on 22 May. WBJEE is a state level entrance examination for students who wish to take admission in different courses like engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and more, offered by private and government colleges.