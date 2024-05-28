Kerala SSLC Revaluation Results 2024 Released; Steps To Check Revised Scorecard

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Results 2024: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Revaluation Results 2024 on its official website. Students who have applied for re-evaluation and scrutiny of their answer sheets can now easily access their results on the official website - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala SSLC results were announced on 8 May. The Kerala Board administered the Kerala Board 10th class examination from 4 to 25 March 2024. It is reported that this year around 4,27,105 students took the Kerala SSLC exam out of which 4,25,563 have passed. Hence the overall pass percentage of this year is 99.69%. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan provided opportunities to the students who were unsatisfied with their initial marks to apply for revaluation or scrutiny until 15 May.