WBJEE 2022: Admit Card Release Date and, Steps To Download
Know the expected date for WBJEE 2022 admit card release, exam date, steps to download the admit card.
As per reports, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is all set to release admit cards for WBJEE 2022. The admit cards are expected to be released by 25 April 2022.
The official WBJEE release read "Downloadable admit cards will be available tentatively on and from April 25, 2022". Students who have registered for WBJEE 2022 can download the hall tickets on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE 2022 was scheduled to be conducted on 23 April 2022 but the new date for the exam is 30 April. The exams will be held offline. There are two papers, the first paper is Mathematics and the second paper is Physics and Chemistry.
WBJEE 2022: How To Download Admit Card
Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Enter your WBJEE application number and password for login.
Click on the available link to download the WBJEE 2022 admit card.
You can take a print out of the admit card for future use.
WBJEE is a state-level entrance exam for UG admissions (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture) in government and self-financed universities and institutions all over West Bengal.
The students who qualify for WBJEE 2022 will be eligible for the counselling round and further admission process. Two merit lists will be prepared for WBJEE 2022: General merit list for both the papers and Pharmacy merit list for second paper. The PML will be prepared to help get admissions in pharmacy programs.
