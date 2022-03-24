WBJEE 2022: Admit Card Release Date and, Steps To Download

As per reports, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is all set to release admit cards for WBJEE 2022. The admit cards are expected to be released by 25 April 2022.

The official WBJEE release read "Downloadable admit cards will be available tentatively on and from April 25, 2022". Students who have registered for WBJEE 2022 can download the hall tickets on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2022 was scheduled to be conducted on 23 April 2022 but the new date for the exam is 30 April. The exams will be held offline. There are two papers, the first paper is Mathematics and the second paper is Physics and Chemistry.