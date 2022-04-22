SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam 2022 Notification: Tentative Date, Time, and Other Details
SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam 2022: The provisional exam date that is released on the website is 8 May 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam 2022 date and time on the official website. The candidates who are eligible to sit for the SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam 2022 can go to the official website to check the exam date and time announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The official website that the candidates need to visit to check the SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam 2022 details is ssc.nic.in.
As per the exam date announced on the official website, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to conduct the Paper-II (Descriptive) of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2022 on 8 May 2022.
Candidates who are interested to appear for the examination are requested to check the official website ssc.nic.in to take a look at the exam date.
The Paper-II (Descriptive) of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2022 will be held on 8 May 2022 from 11.00 am to 11.30 am.
The candidates who are eligible for scribes can sit for the examination till 11.40 am as per the details mentioned on the site by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).
The ones who are eligible for SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam 2022 are requested to go to the official website ssc.nic.in. to access more information about the test.
SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam 2022 Important Details
It is to be noted by the candidates that the exam date that is published is provisional as of now. The Commission can change the date as it is tentative and release a final SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam 2022 exam date on the website.
To stay updated about all the details and the changes regarding the exam, one has to keep checking the official website: ssc.nic.in.
As of now, the SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam 2022 date is 8 May 2022, as stated on the site by the Commission.
The SSC MTS Paper 1 Result 2022 was officially announced on March 2022 by the Staff Selection Commission.
It is to be noted that the SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam was held in computer-based mode at various centres across the country from 5 October 2021 to 2 November 2021.
Around 44,680 candidates passed the Tier 1 exam and now they are eligible to sit for the Tier 2 exam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.