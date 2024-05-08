WB HS Result 2024: WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Results Declared; 90 Percent Pass

WB HS Result 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially declared the WB HS 12th Result 2024 for all concerned candidates. You can download the West Bengal HS Class 12 results from the official website of the council - wbchse.wb.gov.in. Concerned candidates are requested to download the scorecards and check their scores carefully. Around 90 percent students have passed in the exam this year. The official link is activated now for everybody.
Earlier, the WBCHSE officials announced that the WB HS 12th Result 2024 will be declared on 8 May at 1 pm. Now, the West Bengal HS Class 12 results link is finally activated on wbchse.wb.gov.in. You must enter your registered credentials carefully to check the scores and other details mentioned in the result. Review all the details properly.
Keep your board exam roll code and number ready before checking the scores. No student will be allowed to access the WB HS 12th result without entering the details so keep them ready to avoid any delay.
WB HS Result 2024: Important Exam Details
The WB HS Result 2024 is declared via a press conference. The officials have also announced the names of the toppers, pass percentage, number of candidates, etc.
This year, approximately seven lakh students registered for the West Bengal Class 12 board examinations. The WBCHSE HS 12th examinations started on 16 February and concluded on 29 February. All the papers were held in a single shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm.
Around, 755324 students appeared for the exam. Now, all concerned students can finally check and download their WB HS results from the official website. Check all the scores carefully and contact the officials in case of any queries.
The results link is activated on two websites to avoid any delay. The websites are mentioned below:
wbresults.nic.in
wbchse.wb.gov.in
In case the websites crash, wait for some time and re-enter your credentials to view the scores. You will be able to download your results within a few minutes.
WBCHSE WB Class 12 Results 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the WBCHSE WB Class 12 results 2024:
Visit any official website - wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in.
Tap on the link that states "WB HS Result 2024" on the homepage.
Go to the next page and enter the roll code.
Your WB HS 12th result will open on a new page and you can check the scores.
Click on the download option on the screen.