ADVERTISEMENT

UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Check Website; Details

UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Go to mjpru.ac.in and download the seat allotment result.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Check Website; Details
i

The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is likely to be declared today, on Monday, 10 October by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) Bareilly. Candidates who appeared for the counselling process can check and download the round 1 seat allotment result soon. They must keep a close eye on the official website. The website that interested candidates should visit to check and download the result is mjpru.ac.in.

One should keep tracking the website on Monday to know the exact result release date and time. As per the latest details available online, the UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is likely to be declared soon. Candidates can download the result from the official website -mjpru.ac.in only. They must stay alert on Monday to know more.

Also Read

UP BEd Result 2022: UP BEd Entrance Exam Result 2022 Declared; Details Here

UP BEd Result 2022: UP BEd Entrance Exam Result 2022 Declared; Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
It is important to note that phase one of the counselling process was held for state ranks 1 to 75,000. Candidates belonging to the mentioned ranks can check the UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result once released.

UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Important Details

The UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 process formally began on 30 September and is scheduled to end on 13 October. Candidates must go through the important dates on the website so that they can complete the steps on time.

After the results are announced, candidates can confirm their seats and make payments till 13 October. They must go through the details of the UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result carefully and complete the required steps on time.

Also Read

TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result Today: Check Website; Know Details Here

TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result Today: Check Website; Know Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
All the latest details from the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) Bareilly are available on the official website - mjpru.ac.in for the candidates.

UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Here are the steps to download the UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result online:

  • Go to the official website of the MJPRU - mjpru.ac.in.

  • Click on the link that states UP B.Ed JEE counselling on the homepage.

  • Key in the login details in the required space and tap on submit.

  • Your seat allotment result will open on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully and download the page from the website.

  • Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Also Read

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result Today; Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result Today; Details Here

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×