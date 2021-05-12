Amid COVID Surge, UP Govt Postpones UPTET 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday, 11 May, announced the decision of postponing the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 exam. Along with that, the state government also postponed the release of notification of UPTET, which was scheduled on 11 May 2021.

The online registration for UPTET was scheduled to commence from 18 May, and go on till till 1 June 2021. However, it has been deferred till further notice.