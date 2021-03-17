UPSESSB is Recruiting 15,198 Teachers, Here’s How to Apply for It
The last date to apply for the posts of TGT and PGT is 11 April 2021.
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has commenced the registration process for the recruitment to multiple posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).
Candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the board’s official website: upsessb.org. The last date to apply for the posts of TGT and PGT is 11 April 2021. However, the candidates will be allowed to pay the application fee till 13 April.
How to Apply for UPSESSB TGT and PGT Posts
- Visit the website: upsessb.org.
- Click on the link ‘Click here to Apply’ next to Advertisement 2021.
- You will be directed to a new page.
- Click on Click on ‘All Notifications/Advertisements’.
- Then click on Apply next to TGT/PGT link.
- Register yourself and fill the application form.
- Submit and pay the application fee.
Number of Posts
A total of 15,198 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 12,603 vacancies are for the post of TGT, and 2,595 vacancies are for the post of PGT.
Salary
- TGT - Candidates selected for the post of TGT will be provided a salary of Rs 44,900-1,42,400.
- PGT - Candidates selected for the post of PGT will be provided a salary of Rs 47,600-1,51,100.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.