SC Issues Notice to UPSC Over Plea to Postpone Civil Service Exam

The Union Public Service Commission on Thursday, 24 September, was issued a notice by the Supreme Court over a plea seeking postponement of Civil Services Examination, which is scheduled on 4 October, 2020, reports Live Law.

Hearing the matter, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna adjourned the matter till 28 September, by which time the commission is expected to come up with a reply on the matter.