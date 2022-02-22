Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 To Be Announced Soon by UPMSP

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the UP 10th and 12th Board Exam 2022 date sheet soon.

Students appearing for the examination can access all the details about the Board Exam timetable on the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

According to the latest information, the UP Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12 are likely to begin in April, i.e., the exams are expected to be conducted after the 2022 UP elections.

Reports by the local media have indicated the tentative timelines for the UP Board Exams. However, there is no official announcement regarding the date sheet as of yet.