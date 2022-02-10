UPMSP Pre-Board Exams Mandatory: Class 10 and 12 Boards Likely To Be in March
The UPMSP made the pre-boards mandatory for the students to prepare them for the final exams.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced that the pre-board exams are mandatory for the Class 10 and 12 students.
This decision has been made with an attempt to familiarise the students with the exam patterns.
The UPMSP will soon confirm the dates for Class 10 and 12 boards 2022. The Class 10 and 12 exams datasheet for the UP board is expected to be released in the first week of March and the subject-wise date sheet is also expected to be released shortly.
The admit cards for the students appearing for their UP board intermediate and high school exams in 2022 will be issued after the date sheet is out.
UP Board Exam 2022: Exam Pattern
The UP board has asked all the schools under its affiliation to conduct the intermediate and high school pre-boards in a pattern similar to that of the final examination.
This will help the students to prepare themselves for the final examination as well. The state board has made it clear that pre-boards will be conducted at the school level following the issued guidelines.
If estimates are to be believed, around 52 lakh students have registered for the UP board exams 2022. Around 28 lakh students are ready to give their UPMSP 10th board exams and 24 lakh students are ready for their UPMSP 12th board.
For more details regarding the 10th and 12th board exams, please visit the official website of the board at, upmsp.edu.in.
