UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Declared: Download UGC NET June Admit Cards; Check Dates

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency, NTA has officially released the UGC NET June Admit Card 2024 for all registered candidates. The UGC NET admit card 2024 link is activated on the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who registered for the exam by the deadline were patiently waiting for the admit cards to be declared. Now, they can finally download the hall tickets and check the exam details. One should review the personal details carefully.
The UGC NET admit card 2024 is an important document that all registered candidates should have. You can download your UGC NET June admit card from ugcnet.nta.ac.in after entering the registered credentials. Check the exam details carefully and appear for it as per schedule. The NTA officials have released the schedule on the website. You can check the important dates online.
Candidates should keep their application number and date of birth ready before downloading the UGC NET June hall ticket. You cannot access the admit card without entering the correct details.
UGC NET June 2024 Exam: Important Details
According to the official details announced by the National Testing Agency, the UGC NET June 2024 exam will be held on 18 June, for all registered people. It is divided into two shifts for everyone.
The first shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Registered candidates should remember the date and time carefully.
If you face any problem in downloading the UGC NET June admit card 2024, you can contact at 011- 40759000 or send an email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in. All candidates should download the hall ticket before the exam date to avoid problems.
Candidates cannot sit for the UGC NET exam without the admit card. The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian Universities.
UGC NET Admit Card 2024 June Exam: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the UGC NET admit card 2024 June exam online:
Go to the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on the active option "UGC NET Admit Card 2024 June Exam" on the homepage.
Enter your registered credentials such as application number and date of birth.
The UGC NET admit card for the June exam will open on a new page.
Download the admit card from the website and save a hard copy.
