UGC NET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip for Phase 1 Declared; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally declared the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test exam city intimation slip 2023 for Phase 1 examinations recently. Candidates preparing to appear for the examination are requested to download the UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip for Phase 1 from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Everyone should download the exam city slip on time and check the details carefully. It is important for concerned candidates to stay updated with the exam details.
The UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip for Phase 1 was declared on Thursday, 8 June, for concerned candidates. The link is activated on the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in for all those candidates who have not downloaded the exam city slip yet. The UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I exam will take place soon, according to the official schedule.
The UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I exam city slip link is activated on the website so that candidates can download it without facing any problems. Keep your login details handy before downloading the exam city slip.
UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I Exam: Important Details
According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I exam is set to be conducted from 13 June to 17 June. Candidates must remember the exam dates and timings carefully.
The UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip for Phase 1 can be downloaded from the website after you enter your application number and other login credentials correctly.
All candidates preparing to appear for the entrance exam are requested to take note of the latest updates from the exam-conducting body. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce important details on the site for candidates.
It is important to note that the UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I exam schedule is also available online for candidates who want to take a look at it.
UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I Exam City Intimation Slip: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I exam city intimation slip online:
Go to the official site - ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Tap on the active link that states "UGC - NET June 2023 City intimation" on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials to view the exam city slip.
Your UGC - NET June 2023 exam city intimation slip will display on the screen when you submit your details.
Download the exam city slip and take a printout.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)