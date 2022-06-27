UGC NET 2022 Exam Date Out: Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Mode of Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date of examination for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). According to the official notice, the examination will be conducted on 8, 9, 11 and 12 July and on 12, 13, and 14 August.

Candidates planning to appear for the UGC NET 2022 Examination can check the schedule at the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The organisation will upload the detailed date sheet soon on the website.

The NTA said in its notice, “The dates for the conduct of Examination for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles have now been finalized.” The registration for UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 had begun on 30 April 2022. The last date to apply was 20 May 2022.