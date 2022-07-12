TS POLYCET 2022: Result To Be Out Soon on polycetts.nic.in; How To Check
TS POLYCET Result 2022 is expected to be declared soon on the official website. Check details here.
The result of TS POLYCET (Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) 2022 is expected to be released soon by the Telangana SBTET (State Board of Technical Education and Training). Candidates who have participated in the TS POLYCET 2022 exam can download their results from the official website, polycetts.nic.in by submitting their details like roll number, date of birth, etc.
The TS POLYCET 2022 result was expected to be out 12 days after the date of examination, however, looks like the candidates have to wait for some more time. Immediately after the result is declared, the notification for counseling process will be published for the successful candidates.
Through TS POLYCET examination conducted by SBTET Telangana, candidates become eligible for diffferent engineering & non-engineering diploma courses offered by different polytechnic colleges of the state. Besides, the examination also makes students eligible to apply for diploma in agriculture, seed technology, organic agriculture, and agriculture engineering offered by PJTSAU (Professor Jay Shankar Telangana State Agricultural University).
After qualifying the TS POLYCET exam, students can also apply for diploma courses in SKLTSHU (Sri. Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticulture University) and PVNRTVU (.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University), Hyderabad.
TS POLYCET 2022: Examination & Result Date
The POLYCET 2022 exam was conducted on Thursday, 30 June 2022. After the exam was over, TS POLYCET 2022 provisional answer key was released on the official website. The answer key is objectionable and candidates were supposed to raise their objections till 02 July 2022. After considering all the objections, a final TS POLYCET 2022 answer key will be released on polycetts.nic. Therefore, students should keep checking the website for latest updates.
As far as the result is concerned, some reports suggest that the TS POLYCET 2022 result will be declared today, 12 July 2022. However, no official notification has been released by the SBTET Telangana yet. It is a tentative date. Check this space regularly to get the details about POLYCET result 2022.
TS POLYCET Result 2022: How To Check
Go to the official website, polycetts.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the section "Attention To Candidates' and search the link 'Download POLYCET 2022 Result'.
Click on the 'Download POLYCET 2022 Result' link and you will be taken to a 'Candidate Login' page.
Enter your details like roll number & date of birth (mentioned on the POLYCET 2022 admit card) and hit the 'Submit' button.
Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check your POLYCET 2022 Result against your roll number. Download, save, and take a print out of the result copy for future reference.
