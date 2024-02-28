TNDGE NMMS Results 2024 To Be out Today at 4 PM; Check dge.tn.gov.in for Details

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination is gearing up to declare the result of the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) 2024 today, Wednesday, 28 February. According to the latest official details, the TNDGE NMMS Results 2024 will be announced at 4 PM on Wednesday. Concerned candidates must stay alert and download the result from the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. You will be notified as soon as the officials activate the link at the scheduled time.
Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting to check the TNDGE NMMS Results 2024 online. The link will be activated on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in only. The result date and time have been announced beforehand for candidates to be prepared. You must keep a close eye on the website for the latest announcements by the officials.
Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready while downloading their respective scorecards. The process to download the TNDGE NMMS result is very simple. Make sure to go through the process carefully.
TNDGE NMMS Exam 2024: Details
According to the latest official details, the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) 2024 exam was formally conducted on 3 February. Candidates who registered for the exam on time were allowed to sit for it.
Approximately, 2,25,490 students appeared for the exam. Now, it is time for them to go through the scores and the TNDGE NMMS result link will be activated soon.
As of now, it is confirmed that the results will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday. Any changes in the result schedule will be announced earlier via the website so keep an eye on it.
One should note that a merit list of selected candidates will also be released along with the results. You must go through the list carefully.
TNDGE NMMS Result 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the TNDGE NMMS result 2024 online:
Go to the official website of the exam - dge.tn.gov.in.
Tap on the active link on the homepage, which states 'TNDGE NMMS Results 2024'.
Key in your roll number, date of birth, and other required details properly.
Your TNDGE NMMS scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scores and personal details on the result.
Download it from the website and save a copy.
